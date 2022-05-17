Man arrested in stabbing of Jacksonville woman, police confirm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has been arrested and booked into the Duval County jail for attempted second-degree murder and violating a domestic violence injunction, court records show.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News4JAX that the arrest is connected to the stabbing of a woman, which occurred Saturday night in Northwest Jacksonville. He was identified as Austin Walker.

Walker is held in the Duval County jail on no bond, records show. With respect to the woman’s privacy, News4JAX has omitted her name from this story.

Over the weekend, investigators described her injuries as life-threatening.

Sources told News4Jax the two were in a relationship together and had children together. Court records confirm that.

Records show the domestic violence injunction was filed in March. It states that Walker was physically abusive and the woman said she’d been chocked and slammed against a wall.

The injunction added that Walker lived in Miami, but the woman stated that Walker would text or call her, or show up at her house. In the report, she wrote that she did not feel safe.

Records show there was a court hearing in less than two weeks on the injunction.

The Hubbard House is a domestic violence center that has resources available for those experiencing domestic violence. They can be reached at a 24-hour hotline 904-354-3114 or text line 904-210-3698.