Confederate monument removed from Brunswick park

FILE - In January 2022, the Confederate monument at Hanover Square in Brunswick, Georgia, was wrapped in plastic.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A Confederate statue has been removed from a Glynn County park where it has stood since 1902.

The Confederate monument at Hanover Square -- located on public property within Brunswick city limits -- was taken down on Tuesday.

Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson released a statement on social media about the removal.

“This morning our City removed the singular vestige of a bygone and abhorrent era in our Nation’s history. Through community debate and engagement on April 7, 2021, the City Commission voted overwhelming to remove the statue from our City. With respect to that brave decision and alongside the devoted and powerful people of Brunswick, my administration and this commission executed the will of our citizens in removing the confederate statue from Hanover Square,” the statement reads, in part.

Johnson concludes the statement by saying, “Let today stand as a monument to the ever-moving tide that brings us closer to love, equality, and understanding.”

The Brunswick News reported that the monument to Confederate soldiers was loaded onto a truck and trailer in three pieces, and as of Tuesday afternoon, it was being stored at the city’s Public Works facility.

Where the statue will end up was not immediately clear.

During the fall 2021 trial of the three men who were convicted of murder in the street chase and fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, the statue was wrapped in plastic. As of early this year, the statue remained covered in plastic from top to bottom.

At that time, a superior court judge was still considering a lawsuit aimed at stopping the statue’s removal.