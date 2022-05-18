St. Johns County commissioners again give OK to SilverLeaf expansion

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Commissioners in St. Johns County on Tuesday once again approved expanding Silverleaf in a 4-1 vote, which gives the OK to increasing the development by 5,600 homes — and another 250,000 square feet of commercial space.

The controversial expansion had been given the thumbs up by commissioners in December. It had to be voted on again because the state denied its approval.

PREVIOUS STORY: St. Johns County commission approves 2,300-acre SilverLeaf expansion despite opposition

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity told the county the amendment needed a full 60-day review process before it was voted on again.

The added units would be split into 3,000 single-family units, 600 multifamily units and 2,000 age-restricted units.

People in the area have sent numerous emails to commissioners in opposition the expansion. Some have spoken about potential problems like traffic and environmental impact. As reported by the St. Augustine Record, Tuesday’s vote came after extensive public comment — most of which was in opposition.