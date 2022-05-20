Court documents shed new light on dogfighting investigation in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has learned new information regarding a dogfighting investigation that earlier this week led to the arrests of three people during raids in Northwest Jacksonville.

On Friday, News4JAX learned Cleveland Adams, 63, was arrested at a home on Sawyer Avenue, and we’ve been able to identify Steven Hoskins, 50, as the man arrested at a residence on Glichrist Road. Both face charges connected to dogfighting.

According to a court document, Adams was charged with selling, possessing, or owning animals for the purpose of fighting or baiting. A neighbor we are not identifying for safety reasons says Adams built cages and kept puppy pit bulls in them for the past four months. We told him Adams was suspected by police of being involved with dogfighting.

Ad

“If he is, he’s the lowest man on the totem pole,” the neighbor said.

Five miles away, during a separate raid, Hoskins was arrested and charged with animal cruelty, possessing equipment for animal fighting, and selling, possessing or owing animals for fighting.

After he was arrested, multiple pit bulls were removed from the property – one was missing a leg. A search of previous addresses revealed Hoskins used to live on Sawyer Avenue across the street from the home where Adams was arrested.

Court documents show that both men share the same criminal case number.

Notably, there was a woman who was taken into custody during the raid. We have not been able to learn her name.