Man hospitalized after shooting in Jacksonville’s Brooklyn neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was hospitalized, but was expected to survive after he was shot multiple times Thursday night in Jacksonville’s Brooklyn neighborhood, police said.

According to Lt. Devevo, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to Chelsea Street around 8:30 p.m. They found a man who had been shot in his chest, but Devevo described the man’s injuries as non-life-threatening.

“It was later reported the victim was just approached while walking on Chelsea Street — was approached by the suspect who was armed with a firearm and shot the victim multiple times,” Devevo said.

It’s believed the shooter took off on foot. Devevo said it appears to have been an isolated, possibly targeted incident.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office.