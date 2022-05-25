78º

Man wounded in drive-by shooting, police say

Kendra Mazeke, Digital content producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Tuesday on W. 13th Street between Fairfax Street and Myrtle Avenue, police said.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive-by shooting on Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

The victim, whose age was not released, was treated for his injury at the scene.

According to the officers, the victim says he was standing in the yard when a blue truck drove past and an unknown suspect opened fire.

The suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

