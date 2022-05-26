Timeline: What we know about the Texas elementary school shooting

The last week of classes at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, ended in terror Tuesday when a gunman opened fire, killing 19 students and two teachers. News4JAX sister station KSAT in San Antonio, which is 85 miles from Uvalde, reported that 15 of the victims have been publicly identified as of Thursday morning.

The shooter, who was killed by law enforcement, has been identified as Salvador Ramos, 18, a high school dropout.

As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, here’s what’s known about the timeline of events on Tuesday:

Ramos shot his 66-year-old grandmother in the face at their Uvalde home, then fled in her truck as she tried to get help. (Officials said Thursday that she is in stable condition.)

Ramos crashed the truck outside Robb Elementary School at 11:28 a.m., got out of the passenger side of the truck with a long-arm rifle and a bag filled with ammunition. He was wearing a tactical vest, but not body armor.

He saw two witnesses at a funeral home across the street and fired in their direction, then continued toward the school, climbing a fence and shooting toward the school multiple times from the parking lot. (Officials cleared up a rumor, explaining Thursday that no officer engaged Ramos before he reached the school doors. They said there was NOT an armed officer readily available at the school when the shooter made entry into the school.)

The first 911 call comes in at 11:30 a.m.

Ramos got into the building at 11:40 a.m., through a door on the west side that was “apparently unlocked.” He walks approximately 20-30 feet, makes two rights, then goes another 20 feet and turns left into a fourth-grade classroom that has doors open in the middle, officials said. Video from outside/inside school shows him firing multiple rounds in school.

After locking the classroom door, he opened fire with the AR-15-style rifle, carrying multiple magazines. All 21 victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School.

KSAT reported that at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, the elementary announced on social media that the school was on lockdown.

At 11:44 a.m., according to officials, local police officers made entry and heard the gunfire. When they approached, Ramos fired at them and they were forced to take cover. They don’t make entry immediately because of the gunfire they’re receiving.

As they’re calling for backup, including negotiators and tactical teams, they are also evacuating teachers and students from the building.

At 12:17 p.m., KSAT reported, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District confirmed that there was an active shooter situation taking place.

During the attack, frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the school , according to witnesses. (See video below)

Around 12:34 p.m., Border Patrol tactical teams arrived and made entry into the room with Uvalde deputies and local police, and they shot and killed Ramos after he fired at them. (Victor Escalon, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Thursday that based on video evidence and witness accounts, nearly all of the gunfire from Ramos came before police arrived on the scene. After officers arrived, the gunfire from Ramos was mostly directed at them to keep them pinned back away from the room, Escalon said.)

Other officers and responders shattered some of the school’s windows so teachers and students could escape.

The situation becomes a rescue operation with officers trying to save as many of the wounded children as they can.

