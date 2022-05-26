Woman critically injured in Baker County ATV crash, FHP says

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old woman was hospitalized for treatment of critical injuries following an ATV crash Thursday afternoon in Baker County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Pine Top Road south of U.S. Route 90. The ATV, troopers said, was traveling west on a dirt shoulder, and as the driver was attempting to drive back onto Pine Top Road, the ATV overturned, pinning the driver.

Investigators said several good Samaritans rushed to help, but no witnesses to the crash could be located.