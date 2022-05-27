1 dead, 1 hospitalized in shooting, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A spokesperson for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after they were called to investigate a reported shooting Friday evening.

The scene was on Dothan Road near the intersection of Russell Road, west of US-17. According to Deputy Drew Ford, investigators found one person at the scene deceased, and another was taken to a hospital for treatment. That person’s condition was unknown.

Ford said deputies were interviewing a potential person of interest.