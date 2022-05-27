$5.5 million awarded to Duval County Schools for mental health services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – United Way of Northeast Florida, the Kids Hope Alliance and Duval County Public Schools announced Thursday a $5.5 million dollar grant for access to free mental health resources for Duval County students.

According to the United Way, eight Full Service School sites are providing free mental health services for the 2022-2023 academic school year.

Jewish Family & Community Services

· Arlington Family Resource Center

Child Guidance Center

· Beaches Family Resource Center

· Sandalwood Family Resource Center

Children’s Home Society

· Englewood Family Resource Center

· Ribault Family Resource Center

Daniel

· Greater Springfield Family Resource Center

· Historic James Weldon Johnson Family Resource Center

Family Foundations of Northeast Florida

· Westside Family Resource Center

These Full Service Schools sites offer mental health counseling and other support services to Duval County students and their families in elementary, middle, and high school for a full school year.

“Access to therapeutic services is critical to assisting Duval County Public Schools in addressing the holistic needs of our students,” said Katrina Taylor, director of school behavioral health at Duval County Public Schools. “We know students are more successful in the classroom when they are mentally and emotionally well. Through Full Service Schools, expert partner providers will be lending their support by strengthening our students and schools.”

Full Service Schools, administered by the United Way of Northeast Florida, is an initiative that uses community resources, neighbors and schools to promote the health and well-being of students, their families and neighborhood residents. The Kids Hope Alliance agency works to implement and manage children and youth programs, services, and activities.

“The City of Jacksonville and The Kids Hope Alliance are proud to partner with Duval County Public Schools and United Way to provide comprehensive therapeutic, health and social services to vulnerable members of our community,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “This collaboration between public and nonprofit sectors has created a more efficient and effective tool to meet the needs of at-hope youth in our community.”

Each recipient of the Full Service School grant submitted a proposal between March 7 and 31. Recipients were selected based on the request for proposal (RFP) process. Then, submissions were reviewed. The review period ended in April.

Students and families interested in accessing the free mental health services are encouraged to call the United Way 211 information and referral hotline to find the nearest Full Service Schools site or speak to the school’s guidance office for more information.