How to claim your replacement coupon for Jif peanut butter

The J. M. Smucker Co. has announced that it is recalling select Jif peanut butter products over potential Salmonella contamination.

The Jif company has put a product replacement claim form online for customers who are dealing with a peanut butter recall. Simply fill out the claim form and Jif will send you a coupon for a replacement jar.

We reported last week when the Center for Disease Control issued a recall due to a Salmonella outbreak connected to the peanut butter. The details listed on the CDC website are below:

Sold at stores worldwide.

Many types and sizes were recalled, including creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced fat.

You can identify recalled products by their lot code. If the first four numbers are 1274 through 2140 and the next three numbers are 425, the product has been recalled. For example, the lot code 1352425 has been recalled. (See photo above.)

For a full list of recalled Jif peanut butter products visit the FDA’s website