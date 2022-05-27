Jacksonville Jazz Festival: What you need to know

Memorial Day weekend has brought many events along, including the Jazz Fest. This music festival is free, but it does make it a bit harder to get around Downtown. There are a few things people should know before they go.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Jazz Fest is back for yet another star-studded event sure to draw countless visitors with events spreading out over several days through downtown. City leaders have outlined what you need to know as you plan your day. That includes navigating the traffic.

Starting Friday, Hogan Street at Water Street will be partially closed-- but it’s not the only one.

Independent Dr. from Laura St. to Newnan St. will be closed through Monday along with the Main St. Bridge northbound exit to Newnan St. and Laura St. from Bay St. to Independent Dr.

Hogan St. from Water St. to the riverwalk will be closed through Tuesday as well as Independent Dr. from Hogan to Laura St.

2022 Jacksonville Jazz Festival Map (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Also, a lot of parking will be off-limits. So you will need to find parking before heading downtown.

Another key thought on a lot of minds is safety. Especially in light of recent events in Texas. News4jax reporter Jim Piggott spoke to Sheriff Mike Williams who urges people to always be careful but still have a great time.

Ad

“Jacksonville is it safe”, Sheriff Mike Williams says. “We have our challenges like every city. But a weekend like this you should be excited we got a lot of good events going on downtown. A lot of people downtown and we have a lot of officers Downtown to make sure these events.”

Bag checks will be in progress and several items are prohibited. The music festival is free to the public.

For more information on the Jazz Fest and to see the 2022 weekend line up you can visit their website.