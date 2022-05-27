Man arrested after Jacksonville traffic stop, exchange of gunfire ordered held without bond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Demetrick Manning, who was arrested Thursday afternoon following a traffic stop that led to an exchange of gunfire with an officer, was ordered held without bond Friday on various charges.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office also confirmed to News4JAX that, after checking with doctors at the hospital, Manning was shot in his leg — something that was not previously revealed. Manning, 30, is facing charges of attempted murder of a police officer, armed possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, fleeing police and violating probation.

T.K. Waters, JSO’s chief of investigations, said officers were called to the scene on Golfair Boulevard around 5 p.m. The passenger of a vehicle, which he said had been pulled over for a window tint violation, took off running, and an officer gave chase.

Another officer later noticed the suspect run across Golfair in his rearview.

“When he turned around and started approaching the suspect, the suspect turned and opened fire 10 times at our police officer’s vehicle, striking the hood, coming very close to our officer. The officer then returned fire,” Waters said.

When the officer stopped his vehicle, the man was sitting on the curb of a sidewalk with a gun in his hand, according to Waters.

“He was ordered to drop the handgun and stand up, he did so, but he did not move,” Waters said.

According to the chief of investigations, officers repeatedly ordered him to move away from the handgun.

“He stepped away, about one step maybe a step-and-a-half, approached the handgun again,” Waters said.

Waters said that was when a conductive energy weapon was used by police, striking the man, who was taken into custody. No officers were injured.

Manning’s next court date is scheduled for June.