Some Jacksonville community pools begin opening Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s community pools will open in phases this year and the first phase began Saturday, ahead of Memorial Day.

Jacksonville’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services said 22 pools will open Saturday.

The second set of pools will open prior to the Fourth of July holiday weekend. That set of six pools will open on Thursday, July 2.

The hours for outdoor pools are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

These pools will open on Saturday:

Terry Parker High School – 7301 Parker School Road

Fort Caroline – 131 Ferber Road

Woodland Acres/ Warrington Park – 8200 Kona Ave.

Sandalwood High School – 2750 John Prom Blvd.

Samuel Wolfson High School – 7000 Powers Ave.

Pine Forest – 2335 Gattis Lane

Mandarin High School – 4831 Greenland Road

Andrew Jackson High School – 128 W. 30th St.

Harts Rd/ Eartha Napolean Park – 11597 Harts Road

Robert Kennedy Park – 1139 Ionia St.

Oceanway Park – 12215 Sago Ave. W.

Julius Guinyard Park – 1358 Jefferson St.

Ribault High School – 5820 Van Gundy St.

Grand/Johnnie Walker Park – 2740 Division St.

Charles Clark Pool – 8793 Sibbald Road

Raines High School – 3663 Raines Ave.

Cecil Aquatic Center – 13611 Normandy Blvd.

Westside High School – 5530 Firestone Road

Baldwin Middle/High School – 345 Chestnut St. N.

Thomas Jefferson Park – 390 N. Jackson Ave.

Fletcher High School – 700 Seagate Ave.

Lakeshore Middle School – 2519 Bayview Road

These six community pools will open on July 2:

San Souci/Adolph Wurn Park – 2115 Dean Road

Golfair/Clanzel T. Brown Park – 4415 Moncrief Road

Emmett Reed Park – 1093 W. 6th St.

Mallison Park – 3133 Lenox Ave.

Eugene ButlerYMWLA – 900 Acorn St.

Riverside High School – 1200 S. McDuff Ave.

VIEW: Map of 2022 pool locations

Earlier this month, the city said it was looking for qualified lifeguards to staff the community pools. The starting salary for lifeguards is $12 an hour once hired. For additional information, call 904-255-6777 or 904-255-4271, or email bealifeguard@coj.net.

For more information about summer activities, visit JaxParks.com.