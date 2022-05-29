Promising new eye procedure could be the answer for glaucoma patients

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville doctor said a new procedure could be a game-changer for patients with glaucoma.

Glaucoma is an eye disease that causes damage to the optic nerve that connects the eye to the brain. It typically occurs in people who are older than 40, and the risk increases exponentially for those older than 60.

Ophthalmologist Dr. Rajesh Shetty with Florida Eye Specialists says African Americans and Hispanics are at higher risk.

Unfortunately, many times in the United States, it goes undiagnosed until it causes vision loss, like in Marian Rogers’ case.

A glaucoma diagnosis, diabetes and a brain tumor are all reasons why critical eye appointments and treatments are a part of Rogers’ routine, causing her to lose more than just the vision in her right eye.

“For me, it was the loss of total control of my life like going shopping by myself or driving anytime I want,” said Rogers.

After failed eye procedures, she finally experienced a promising treatment that ultimately saved her vision in the left eye.

Shetty believes the surgical implant Xen Gel Stent will make a difference for Rogers, and anyone with a similar case.

“It’s a new device that has helped us reduce the eye pressure without having to do a larger procedure. It is a lot less trauma to the eye and a lot less complications,” said Shetty. “We are fortunate to have this device that we can offer her to reduce her eye pressure and save her eye while she is being treated for multiple conditions.”

The new procedure takes no longer than 20 minutes to complete and has become one of the most common glaucoma treatments at the Florida Eye Specialists office. The Xen procedure also makes it easier to diagnose glaucoma, which is helpful for preventative measures.

Rodgers’ overall goal with this treatment is to preserve sight in her left eye while regaining her independence in her everyday life. She also hopes her brother can benefit from the procedure since he’s started experiencing vision problems.

“He is sort of seeing it, and says ‘Oh, my eyes are blurry’ and sometimes it gets black when he’s trying to see or do something,” said Rogers.

Rogers marks paying it forward for her brother as a win.

“It makes me feel good that I can help him, and he may be able to not go through all of the loss that I have,” said Rogers.

Shetty recommends getting an annual eye exam, and don’t hesitate to talk to a doctor if you start noticing changes in your vision.