JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family of five was able to escape an overnight house fire in their East Arlington home.

JFRD tweeted at 2:45 a.m. Monday that crews were working on a house fire on Tropic Dr. E.

JFRD says no one was hurt and the State Fire Marshal was called.