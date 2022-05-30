Hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic strawberries sold at grocery stores across nation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The FDA is warning about an outbreak of Hepatitis A linked to strawberries sold in major grocery stores across the country last month.

The FDA is investigating the multistate outbreak of hepatitis A infections in the United States and Canada potentially linked to fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo and HEB, purchased between March 5 and April 25.

The outbreak has resulted in 17 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations, with most coming in California, according to the FDA. There were also cases in Minnesota and North Dakota.

The potentially affected fruits are past shelf life, but those who purchased FreshKampo and HEB fresh organic strawberries between the dates and then froze them for later consumption should not eat them, the FDA said. If you are unsure of what brand you purchased, when you purchased your strawberries, or where you purchased them from prior to freezing them, the strawberries should be thrown away, according to the FDA.

These products were sold at the following retailers, including, but not limited to:

Aldi

HEB

Kroger

Safeway

Sprouts Farmers Market

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Weis Markets

WinCo Foods

The FDA said traceback investigations show that cases in California, Minnesota, and Canada report having purchased fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo or HEB prior to becoming ill. Illness onset dates range from March 28 to April 30.

As this investigation is ongoing and additional products may be included, the FDA said.

Contact your healthcare provider if you think you may have symptoms of a hepatitis A infection after eating these fresh organic strawberries, or if you believe that you have eaten these strawberries in the last two weeks.