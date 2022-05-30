Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams answers questions about moving to Nassau County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Mike Williams answered reporters’ questions Monday about living in Nassau County for the past year while serving as Jacksonville’s sheriff.

News4JAX reporter Jim Piggott asked, “Can you tell us why you didn’t tell anybody?” Sheriff Williams answered, “Listen, I think at the end of the day that inconsistency with the charter is something that was always there. Since 2010, I don’t think it was something that just appeared out of the blue, so as we move through the next couple of days, we will come to a resolution.”

Records show Williams and his wife sold their Jacksonville home a year ago, listing a new address in Nassau County on the deed selling their home.

According to the city’s charter: “If the sheriff should die, resign, or remove his residence from Duval County during his term of office, or be removed from office, the office of sheriff shall become vacant.”

However, Williams points to state law, which does not require a sheriff to live in a county where they serve, and Williams said the state law would overrule the city charter in this case.

Piggott also asked the sheriff, “A lot of people, and you’ve read the comments, they believe this just isn’t right, to be the sheriff and move out of town. They say it shows Jacksonville isn’t safe, what do you tell them?”

Sheriff Williams answered, “I completely disagree. We are a big metropolitan area, so there’s a lot of people that work and live in Jacksonville without residing in Jacksonville. JSO, me included, we are working everyday to keep people safe, and I think there’s example after example of that, so I disagree.”

City Council President Sam Newby wants a legal opinion from the city’s General Counsel by 5 p.m. Wednesday. It’s unclear if the General Counsel will have it completed by then but that’s what Newby requested in a letter he sent.