News4JAX reporter and anchor Jenese Harris honored to introduce Patti LaBelle at 2022 Jazz Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Quite a treat Sunday night for our very own Jenese Harris as she got to step on the stage at Jacksonville’s Jazz Fest and introduce legendary singer and icon, Patti LaBelle.

Jenese said to introduce Ms. LaBelle was an honor and dream. Jenese said she’s been a fan since she was a little girl and listened to Patti LaBelle’s music with her parents.

See Jenese introduce LaBelle in the video below.

WATCH: Marilyn Parker’s report on final night of Jazz Fest

Patti LaBelle closed out a weekend of music, food and fun in downtown. LaBelle, also known as the ‘Godmother of Soul’, sang her famous hits like “If Only You Knew” “New Attitude and “Stir it Up”.

Patti LaBelle just turned 78-years-young on May 24 and has a career spanning over 60 years!