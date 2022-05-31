Jacksonville man asks court to get involved in Sheriff Williams’ residency issue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The charter for the consolidated city of Jacksonville has come under scrutiny in the past several days — specifically the section about the sheriff.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams moved to Nassau County and doesn’t believe that disqualifies him from continuing to serve. The city’s attorney will weigh in on the matter, but a Jacksonville man is asking the court to get involved.

A filing made Tuesday in Duval County comes from Omar Atiat, a resident. It’s specifically a petition of writ of mandamus — a type of order filed in court as a way to compel an elected official to perform their duties or correct an abuse of discretion.

Atiat said he filed it because he’s concerned about any abuse of power. He said he doesn’t have a solution in mind and that it’s not personal with the sheriff.

Ad

When he saw the recent story on Williams, he decided to act.

“I keep thinking all the time, watching the news all the time. Look, you know, my brain, my heart — they were busy all the time about this. There’s something missing. I need to do something,” he said.

Williams has told us that he moved to Nassau County about a year ago. He does not believe he broke any rules because a statewide ruling does not require county sheriffs to live in the county they serve.

Experts have weighed in, and tell us Duval County is unique because the county is the city in a consolidated government.

That’s what Atiat wants to judge to resolve.

“I do not do judgment on anything,” Atiat said. “I did whatever I think I have to do and now it is in safe hands, you know, the judge, the law, the justice.”

City Council President Sam Newby initially asked for an opinion from the city’s Office of General Counsel by Wednesday, but has now given the city’s attorney until Thursday at 2 p.m. to respond.