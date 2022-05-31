General Counsel has until Thursday at 2 p.m. to give legal opinion on JSO Sheriff Mike Williams residency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Mike Williams is facing a lot of questions about why he’s been living in Nassau County for the past year while serving as Jacksonville’s sheriff.

On Tuesday, City Council President Sam City Newby told News4JAX reporter Jim Piggott, he’s giving the city’s Office of General Counsel until Thursday at 2 p.m. for a legal opinion. Newby originally asked for it to be given on Wednesday, but the OGC needed more time.

On Monday, Piggott asked Sheriff Williams, ““A lot of people, and you’ve read the comments, they believe this just isn’t right, to be the sheriff and move out of town. They say it shows Jacksonville isn’t safe, what do you tell them?”

TELL US: What do you think about Sheriff Williams living in Nassau County?

Ad

Sheriff Williams answered, “I completely disagree. We are a big metropolitan area, so there’s a lot of people that work and live in Jacksonville without residing in Jacksonville. JSO, me included, we are working everyday to keep people safe, and I think there’s example after example of that, so I disagree.”

Records show Williams and his wife sold their Jacksonville home a year ago, listing a new address in Nassau County on the deed selling their home.

According to the city’s charter: “If the sheriff should die, resign, or remove his residence from Duval County during his term of office, or be removed from office, the office of sheriff shall become vacant.”

However, Williams points to state law, which does not require a sheriff to live in a county where they serve, and Williams said the state law would overrule the city charter in this case.