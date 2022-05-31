JFRD: Body found in burning car in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person’s body was found in a burning car in a grocery store parking lot Tuesday morning in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters responded to a car fire a little before 6 a.m. at the Winn Dixie parking lot on Monument Road.

JFRD says as they were putting out the flames, they saw a body in the car.

The State fire marshal has been called and JSO is now investigating it as a homicide.

Monument Road is shut down from St. Johns Bluff Road to Brookwood Forest Boulevard while police investigate.