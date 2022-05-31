Man found shot in roadway in Northwest Jacksonville dies, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man died Tuesday morning after being found shot in the street in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

After receiving multiple calls about shots being fired, officers responded to Trout River Boulevard and Lem Turner Road at 2:50 a.m., where they found a man in the roadway who had been shot. The man is believed to be in his 30s.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took the man to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives had little information and are canvassing the area for cameras and asking anyone with information to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.