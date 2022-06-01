‘It was so quick’: Man, woman swim safely to shore after crab boat capsizes off Vilano Beach

A man and woman were able to swim safely to shore Wednesday when their crab boat capsized three-quarters of a mile off Vilano Beach.

The Coast Guard confirmed that a commercial vessel sank in the St. Augustine area, and News4JAX spoke with the two people who were on board.

We found them at a bait shop, where they said they are doing OK after swimming about three-quarters of a mile to safety Wednesday morning.

They were on a 23-foot commercial crab boat they use for shrimping, and it sank less than a mile north of the St. Augustine Inlet.

They said they have no idea how it happened. Conditions weren’t rough. The boat just tipped over.

“It was so quick, within a blink of an eye,” Leroy Kinlaw said. “The boat just, the door was on the boat and we just made the first drag, and the boat just rolled over, having no clue. It’s never happened before the way that it happened.”

The Coast Guard and several other agencies, including the FWC, responded because a sunken vessel like this can cause a navigation hazard.