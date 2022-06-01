The father of a man killed in an Orange Park shooting says he does not believe this is a case of self-defense

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The father of a man shot and killed at a Chevron gas station on Saturday tells News4JAX, his son has never been in trouble. His son, Roderick Wilson, 35, has three children. Wilson’s father told us Orange Park Police is looking at his son’s shooting death as a case of self-defense, and he doesn’t want this to be swept under the rug like it never happened.

“He is truly going to be missed,” Ronny Wilson said. “I don’t know how we are going to live without him.”

Ronny Wilson says they hadn’t heard from Roderick since Saturday and didn’t learn that he was killed until Tuesday.

Roderick Wilson (photo provided by Wilson family)

Police told the family they are considering this to be a case of self-defense based on information from witnesses.

But Wilson said that doesn’t make sense. “He wasn’t that type of person, to just bully. He avoided confrontation.”

The owner of a nearby liquor store told News4JAX that there was an argument and a friend of his went to break up a fight Saturday. He said one man lunged at another man, and that man shot twice in self-defense. Roderick Wilson died.

“He would walk away first,” Wilson said. “Never been through nothing like this. Don’t know how to react to this. I don’t want to act in the way of vengeance because that’s not going to help me or no one else, but I do need answers.”

Ronny Wilson can only hope he learns what happened to his son Roderick so he can find peace.

News4JAX reached out to Orange Park Police and the State Attorney’s Office, and we are waiting to hear back.