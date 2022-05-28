1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Orange Park gas station

A double shooting was reported at a gas station on Park Avenue in Orange Park.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – One person was killed and another was wounded Saturday in a double shooting at a Chevron gas station on Park Avenue, police said.

The shooting came one day after a double shooting that left one dead in Green Cove Springs.

Officers with the Orange Park Police Department responded Saturday afternoon to the reported shooting on Park Avenue.

Witnesses told News4JAX the shooting began as an argument and that a man fatally shot another man in self-defense.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement had teams on the scene to investigate. Orange Park Police says it utilizes FDLE to process all major crime scenes.

Police would only say one person died and the other was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They said they were interviewing someone about what happened.

Ad

A person who owns a nearby liquor store said he saw an argument and his friend went to break up the fight, so he stepped outside to make sure his friend was OK.

The owner, who asked not to be named, said it was his friend who pulled the trigger, but that it was in self-defense.

“I was basically just walking back to my store and the gentleman lunged at me and tripped and then lunged at my friend, and he had the pistol, and he proceeded to defend himself -- and shot him twice,” the owner said.