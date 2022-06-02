12 specialty Florida license plates coming soon

TALLAHASSEE – Ready to amp up your ride?

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) announced that 12 new specialty license plates will soon be available for Florida drivers. The money collected from the plate sales will go towards supporting different Universities and organizations.

Of the 12, nine of the new looks are sorority/fraternity-related plates, including Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity.

The remaining three include:

Explore Off-Road Florida : This plate represents a Florida nonprofit that works to educate, preserve, and maintain the off-road environment and culture.

America the Beautiful plate: This plate features patriotic elements like an American flag, bald eagle, and Florida sunset and supports the “America the Beautiful Fund” for projects and programs for Florida’s youth

Army of Occupation Military plate: This plate is available for former military service members who served during the Cold War from May 9, 1945, to Oct. 2, 1990. It is required to show proof of active membership or former duty during the time of the Cold War before purchasing this license plate.

FLHSMV has not released an official date the new plates will be available for purchase but you can receive a resale voucher at local tax collector offices.

