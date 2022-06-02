Florida nonprofit hosting food distribution event this weekend

(Tony Dejak, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s largest food bank is distributing food to Jacksonville residents.

Farm Share announced on Thursday they are hosting a food drive with the House of Prayer International Ministries on Saturday, June 4.

They will be providing recipients with fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, distributions will be drive-thru only and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Here is the event’s location and time:

Date: Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. until supplies run out

Location: 2214 University Blvd. S, Jacksonville, Fla. 32216

Food Share has served all 67 counties in Florida through soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches and senior centers.

They work with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.

The nonprofit has also distributed more than 751 million pounds of food, valued at more than 1.9 billion dollars, to Florida communities since its establishment.