TELL US: Did Sheriff Williams do the right thing by announcing his retirement?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thursday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced his retirement effective June 10. The move comes less than a week after word that he had moved to Nassau County a year ago started to spread.

According to the city’s charter: “If the sheriff should die, resign, or remove his residence from Duval County during his term of office, or be removed from office, the office of sheriff shall become vacant.”

The Office of General Council said “Any actions taken and compensation received by the Sheriff between such time as he removed his residence outside of Duval County and the effective date and the time of this vacancy determination are valid actions and compensation of the Jacksonville Sheriff by virtue of his de facto status in that office,” General Counsel Jason Teal wrote in his opinion Thursday.

Ad

There will likely be a special election in August, Sheriff Williams term was supposed to run until the general election in 2023.

Tell us, do you think Mike Williams did the right thing by announcing his retirement? Fill out the form below and your response may be read on a News4JAX newscast on Channel 4.