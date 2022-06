Florida Department of Transportation footage shows a crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 95 near State Road 9B.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An officer with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department was not injured in a crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Jacksonville near the St. Johns County border, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened about 12:30 p.m. on northbound I-95 near State Road 9B.

Troopers told News4JAX that the police cruiser collided with a car and then struck a light pole, snapping it off.