Navy Veterans honor 'The Battle of Midway', 80 years after the historic fight

1942: After four days of fighting, the Battle of Midway ends with the United States Navy decisively defeating an Imperial Japanese Navy attack against Midway Atoll in the North Pacific Ocean. Japan lost four carriers, the heavy cruiser Mikuma (pictured on fire here), and 292 aircraft, and suffered 2,500 casualties, during the air and sea battle. The U.S. lost the Yorktown, the destroyer USS Hammann, and 145 aircraft, and suffered 307 casualties.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Today—Navy veterans—and the nation—will mark 80 years since the Battle of Midway.

That decisive victory at sea—was the turning point in the war in the pacific in the fight for the Pacific during World War Two.

There is a ceremony happening here in Jacksonville today-- to recognize the significance of that battle.

The ceremony is on Mayport Road hosted by members of the Fleet Reserve Association.

The Battle of Midway happened 6 months after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor—that brought the U-S into World War Two.

Most of combat happened by the end of this day 80 years ago, but the United States pressed the attack for two more days until Japan retreated.

Because of the U-S’s overwhelming victory in this battle, Japan ultimately abandoned its plan to extend its reach in the Pacific and boosting its defensive perimeter.

During the battle, the U-S lost 360 men, 145 planes were destroyed... and the aircraft carrier --USS Yorktown sank-- as well as destroyer-- USS Hammann.

The major blow to the Japanese fleet at midway was the loss of 4 of its 6 aircraft carriers—as well as about 3-thousand men—and nearly 300 planes.

The Beaches Honor Guard is also expected to be here along with a keynote speaker to break down the significance of this day 80 years ago.

The remembrance ceremony starts at 10 o’clock this morning.