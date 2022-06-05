Free admission to SeaWorld for Florida teachers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – SeaWorld Orlando is offering free unlimited admission to its park for Florida teachers through August 31.

Public School Teachers must pre-register online using their ID.me credentials. Private school teachers need to bring a letter from their principal on official letterhead stating that they are a teacher along with a Florida Picture ID and paystub at the front gate. Staff will verify eligibility and provide you with a Florida Teacher Card.

In a statement on its website, SeaWorld Orlando says, “Research and education are key pillars to the foundation of what SeaWorld does every day. In recognition of the importance SeaWorld places on education and the critical role educators play in shaping the knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of the next generation of global citizens, SeaWorld will offer free admission for Florida certified K-12 classroom teachers to amplify their educational efforts both in and out of the classroom.”