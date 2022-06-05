Gainesville attorney disbarred amid child sexual battery accusations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Gainesville attorney who was arrested last July and accused of child sexual battery and possession of child porn has been disbarred, the Miami Herald reported.

Michael Meadors, 69, was arrested after the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call from a concerned parent stating she found explicit material of her child on a family acquaintance’s phone.

A police report said Meadors recorded himself walking into the bedroom where the child slept and molesting her while she was staying with him, according to the Herald.

He received no bond on one count of sexual battery on a person under the age of 12 and $345,000 bond on nine counts of promoting the sexual performance by a child and 12 counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child. Meadors has pleaded not guilty, the Herald reported.