Man dies in shooting at San Jose apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot and killed Sunday morning in the parking lot of a San Jose apartment complex, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said the man was found dead around 4:40 a.m. in the parking lot of King’s Trail Apartments on Old Kings Road after people living nearby said they heard two men arguing.

JSO said it is talking to residents at the complex and asking them to come forward with any information about what happened. Investigators said they are also looking to see if the complex has surveillance cameras that captured the shooting.

No arrests have been made, JSO said Sunday morning.