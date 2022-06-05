Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Daytona Beach man died Sunday morning after he was hit by a car while walking on Interstate 10 near Baldwin, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the car was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 near US-301 in the right lane and the pedestrian, 36, was walking eastbound in the right westbound lane.

The front right area of the car being driven by a Lake City man then struck the pedestrian in the travel lane around 6 a.m., FHP said.

The pedestrian came to rest on the shoulder and the car came to a controlled stop on the outside shoulder, FHP said.

No other details were released by FHP.