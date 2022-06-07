Clay County families open their homes to families fleeing war-torn Ukraine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday marked the end of a long journey for two Ukrainian families who fled their war-torn nation after Russia’s invasion.

Two young mothers and their children are now getting comfortable, thanks to their host families in Clay County.

It began when Andre Van Heerden and his wife adopted two boys from Ukraine in 2016.

Van Heerden and his wife will be hosting one of the single mothers, Lana and her daughter Venus.

The other mom, Sasha, and her son, Artem, will be staying with Heerden’s son and his wife.

Van Heerden says they’re working to get as many families as they can to the United States.

“Ukrainians that are fleeing the warzone and coming to the United States must have a host family…so there’s a Facebook page where people can log onto and connect with Ukrainians are looking for host families in the United States,” said Van Heerden.

If you would like to be a host family or donate to help Ukraine Aid, go to their website at relevantlifesolutions.org.