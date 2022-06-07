Community organizations to hold Pride rally, party ahead of Duval County School Board meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Public School Defenders is hosting a Pride celebration and rally on Tuesday at the Duval County School Board.

The event will show support for the LGBTQ+ community and raise funds for local organizations such as JASMYN, a social services organization that offers a variety of programs and services for LGBTQ plus youth and young adults 13-29.

The meeting will feature community discussions and a safe space for LGBTQ+ people. Individuals will be able to tell their stories and hear from other community members.

Related: Pride month 2022: Here is your event guide across Northeast Florida | Acosta Bridge displays rainbow colors recognizing Pride Month

Ad

One topic of discussion will be the current changes in Florida made by Gov. DeSantis that directly impact the LGBTQ+ community -- such as the signing of the “Parental Rights in Education” bill -- dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics -- in March that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The policy has drawn intense national scrutiny from critics who argue it marginalizes LGBTQ people.

A new 2022 policy in St. Johns County Schools was also adopted that requires employees to notify a student’s parents if that student wants to change their pronouns. This was announced around the same time the Parental Rights in Education bill was being debated in Tallahassee.

Ad

Recently, St. Johns County School District Media Advisory Committees recommended putting new restrictions on controversial books in its libraries. A small group of parents has appealed more than 50 district library books they say contain subjects that are inappropriate for children, such as suicide, gender identity and sex.

Related: Duval County School Board reworks LGBTQ+ support guide, may notify parents of name change

Equality Florida encouraged people to sign up to speak at the Pride event.

Ad

“Duval County Public School’s original LGBTQ Student Support Guide is under attack, with over half the guide planning to be erased for the next school year,” a post said.

Equality Florida said they want to ensure Duval County provides a safe and inclusive environment for all LGBTQ students -- and is pushing a comprehensive LGBTQ Student Support Guide.

The rally will begin at 5 p.m. at the Duval County School Board.