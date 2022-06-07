State Senator Audrey Gibson files to run for Jacksonville mayor in 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Audrey Gibson added her name to the growing list of candidates running to be Jacksonville’s next mayor. Gibson filed at the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office on Tuesday.

Gibson said she knows Jacksonville well and plans to attract more jobs, she said she will also will work to have partnerships that help taxpayers and provide policy that is data driven to make real changes in the community.

During her opening candidate speech, Gibson talked about affordable housing, manufacturing, and her experience in public office. Gibson believes there is a way to work together as a city to be successful.

“As we stay laser focused on Jacksonville issues alone, drown out the noise that seeks to divide and recognize our collective strength, we can lean in together on a tide that lifts all of us,” Gibson said.

In addition to Gibson here are the other 2023 candidates running for Jacksonville’s mayoral seat.

Omega Allen

LeAnna Cumber

Donna Deegan

Al Ferraro

Frank Keasler Junior

Darcy Richardson

Gibson is a Democrat currently serving in the Florida Senate representing District 6.