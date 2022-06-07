90º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

State Senator Audrey Gibson files to run for Jacksonville mayor in 2023

Jenese Harris, Reporter/weekend anchor

Tags: Audrey Gibson, Jacksonville, Jacksonville Mayor, Election 2023, Elections, vote
Audrey Gibson files to run for Jacksonville Mayor (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Audrey Gibson added her name to the growing list of candidates running to be Jacksonville’s next mayor. Gibson filed at the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office on Tuesday.

Gibson said she knows Jacksonville well and plans to attract more jobs, she said she will also will work to have partnerships that help taxpayers and provide policy that is data driven to make real changes in the community.

During her opening candidate speech, Gibson talked about affordable housing, manufacturing, and her experience in public office. Gibson believes there is a way to work together as a city to be successful.

“As we stay laser focused on Jacksonville issues alone, drown out the noise that seeks to divide and recognize our collective strength, we can lean in together on a tide that lifts all of us,” Gibson said.

RELATED: Political committees boost campaigns in Jacksonville races | How much money candidates for mayor, sheriff have raised | Millions of dollars in play for campaigns for Jacksonville mayor, sheriff | LeAnna Cumber announces her campaign for mayor | Former Jacksonville TV personalities vying for seats in upcoming city elections

In addition to Gibson here are the other 2023 candidates running for Jacksonville’s mayoral seat.

  • Omega Allen
  • LeAnna Cumber
  • Donna Deegan
  • Al Ferraro
  • Frank Keasler Junior
  • Darcy Richardson

Gibson is a Democrat currently serving in the Florida Senate representing District 6.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

16-year veteran journalist and Emmy Award winning anchor

email

facebook

twitter