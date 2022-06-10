Former Corrine Brown associate turns himself in after JSO announced arrest warrant to public

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a well-known local man with a history of financial improprieties and a connection to former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown turned himself in Friday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a well-known local man with a history of financial improprieties and a connection to former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown turned himself in Friday night.

According to JSO, Siottis Jackson, 34, had an active arrest warrant for the Criminal Use of Personal Information in excess of $100,000, another troubling financial issue for a man with two felony convictions in his past. Officials said Jackson is accused of obtaining fraudulent bank loans with other individuals’ personal information.

Jackson turned himself in after the sheriff’s office announced to the public they were actively searching for him Friday morning.

Jackson is well known locally, heading up events like “Souls to the Polls” and working on the campaigns of both Brown and Rep. Angela Nixon.

#JSO is pleased to announce the pictured suspect has turned himself in.

Jackson served as the activities director at Ribault High School years ago where he pleaded guilty to a felony scheme to defraud the school after more than $6,000 went missing in various athletic, fundraising and extracurricular events. Jackson also pleaded guilty to another felony in 2015 for forging two checks at a Clay County realty firm. Jackson currently lists his position on social media as the Chief Operating & Program Officer at The First Coast Leadership Foundation.

“The suspect used other individuals’ personal information, without their expressed permission or consent, to obtain fraudulent bank loans in excess of $100,000.00. The suspect has knowledge of the arrest warrant and is actively avoiding law enforcement,” JSO wrote on social media.

Jackson was with Brown at a restaurant in January 2016 when sources say she was served a federal subpoena, the initial spark in what led to a 2017 conviction in a corruption scandal against the former representative that was later overturned.

Jackson’s issues began prior to that.

In 2015, Jackson pleaded guilty, was placed on probation and had to pay restitution of $900 for cashing fraudulent checks from his boss, David Cool at Cool Realty in Clay County. The arrest report said that Jackson took two business checks and made them out to his sister, Sentoria Jackson, and deposited them into her bank account.

While working for Ribault High School, Jackson also found himself in trouble due to financial issues totaling $6,066.80. He pleaded guilty and was placed on probation for three years and forced to pay restitution.

They involved a chartered bus that cost $1,000 and Jackson received payment from passengers to ride it. Jackson collected $390 from passengers but only turned in $65 to the bookkeeper.

Jackson also was found to not have turned in $2,000 for T-shirt sales. Another instance at Ribault involved $1,000 worth of candy bars for a fundraiser. Several cases were sold but only $350 was reported to the bookkeeper.

There was a $640 discrepancy for pre-sale tickets for the Mr./Miss Ribault contest, as well as a $60 shortage for parking decals.