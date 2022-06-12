23-year-old Orange Park man dies in I-10 crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 23-year-old man from Orange Park died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the unidentified man was traveling on I-10 around 7:30 a.m. when the truck he was driving ran off the road and onto the median. The truck then traveled back onto the roadway and crossed the westbound lanes of I-10. The truck then spun out before it hit a tree.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

FHP said the man was not using his seatbelt at the time of the crash.