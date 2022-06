JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after he was hit by three cars while trying to run across Interstate 10 on Saturday night.

According to FHP, the pedestrian was walking across the eastbound lanes near Lane Avenue around 10 p.m.

The man tried to run across the eastbound lanes of I-10 when he was hit by the first car. Two more cars traveling behind them also hit him.

FHP said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt and all three drivers were cooperating with FHP.