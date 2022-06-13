Well-known community activist bonds out of jail, releases statement after identity theft arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 34-year-old with a history of financial improprieties and a connection to former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown has bonded out of jail, according to a report from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Siottis Jackson turned himself in on Friday night after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an announcement about a warrant out for his arrest.

Related: Siottis Jackson turns himself in after JSO announced arrest warrant to public

Jackson had an active arrest warrant for the criminal use of personal information in excess of $100,000. Officials said Jackson is accused of obtaining fraudulent bank loans with other individuals’ personal information.

According to the police report, Jackson is the Chief Operational Officer for the First Coast Leadership Foundation and his job is to accrue loans, grants and funding for FCLF. In December, someone at Mount Sinai Baptist Church contacted the sheriff’s office after getting a letter from a collection agency advising that a $50,000 loan needed to be paid. JSO contacted Jackson, who made statements that were redacted in the report.

Ad

Jackson’s bond was set at $50,003, according to a report.

Jackson released a statement on Friday that said: “I would like to ask the public for three things. First, please continue to support the entities, candidates, initiatives, elected officials, activities, family or friends related/connected to me. This situation has absolutely NOTHING to do with anyone I am connected with and I ask the public to treat it as such. I ask that the public not allow this matter to negatively reflect on others. There is much work to do and those who I was connected with will continue to do the work our community needs.”

Read the full statement below.

Siottis Jackson statement

Jackson is well known locally, heading up events like “Souls to the Polls” and working on the campaigns of both Brown and Rep. Angela Nixon.

Ad