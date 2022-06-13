Good Samaritan killed after stopping to help driver involved in Regency hit-and-run: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A good Samaritan died early Monday morning after trying to help a man involved in a hit-and-run crash on the Southside Connector, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says that just after 12:30 a.m. Monday, a pick-up truck driven by a 22-year-old man from Texas was hit by a vehicle while getting onto the Southside Connector from the entrance ramp of Trednick Parkway. That vehicle didn’t stop at the scene, and FHP didn’t have a description of it.

The impact spun the truck and left it facing the wrong way in the inside northbound lane of the Southside Connector.

A 46-year-old woman from Jacksonville saw the crash and stopped to check on the driver, leaving her car in the road.

While both the man and the woman were out of their cars standing next to the driver’s side of the pick-up truck in the inside lane, an approaching driver didn’t see the truck in the road and hit it head-on, slamming the truck into the driver and the good Samaritan.

The impact also sent the truck crashing into the good Samaritan’s car.

The 37-year-old woman from Jacksonville who was driving the car lost control and spun out after the impact. She was wearing a seat belt, according to the report, and was taken to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck was taken to the same hospital with critical injuries.

The good Samaritan died at the scene.

Brian Hadden was driving by shortly after the deadly crash. He said he almost wound up crashing himself because he said there wasn’t a lot of notice that something was happening in the road.

“My first reaction was I just wished there was more of an indication that the area was blocked off because I could have hit somebody. I wish there was more indication that the road was blocked off,” Hadden said.