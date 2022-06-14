Man shot, killed outside apartment complex in Holiday Hill area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a man at a Jacksonville apartment complex.

Investigators were called to Shore House Apartments on Century 21 Drive -- just south of Atlantic Boulevard -- around 9 p.m. Monday night. Officers said a man was sitting in an SUV when someone walked up and fired several shots.

Witnesses told investigators they heard several gunshots but did not see the shooter. They said the victim was visiting someone at the complex and did not live there.

First responders took the victim to the hospital where he died.

Investigators said they do not have any suspect information at this time and are asking those with information about this incident to call JSO at (904)-630-0500 or First Coast Crimestoppers at 1-866-845 TIPS (8477).