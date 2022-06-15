Woman beaten, sexually assaulted by man pretending to be maintenance worker: Clay County deputies

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A woman was sexually assaulted inside her Clay County apartment after investigators say her attacker got in by pretending to be a maintenance worker.

Zacakary Range, 26, of Kissimmee, is charged with sexual battery and domestic battery.

According to his arrest report, around 2 p.m. Tuesday inside an Orange Park apartment home complex, a woman who heard a knock at her door asked if the person on the other side was a maintenance worker, and the male voice said yes. Deputies said that as soon as the woman opened the door, Range forced his way into the apartment home, followed the woman up the stairs, choked her and sexually assaulted her.

The arrest report states that after the assault happened, Range was distracted by a phone call, and that’s when the woman ran out of the apartment home to a nearby gas station and called for help.

When deputies arrived, they found evidence of a struggle inside a bedroom where the woman said she was attacked, according to the arrest report. Deputies said they also found finger marks on her neck that were consistent with the woman’s statement about being choked. And they said they found red marks on her face.

According to the arrest report, a female detective arrived on the scene to talk with the woman. The detective noted the victim had bruises and injuries to areas of her body that were consistent with being struck multiple times with an unknown object.

Investigators learned the woman and her attacker knew each other and had been arguing with each other over the phone much earlier in the day.

According to the arrest report, when detectives called Range’s cellphone, he picked up and said he was currently in Kissimmee, but deputies later found him inside the complex and took him into custody. When he was questioned, his response was redacted from the report, but the report suggests he denied the attack. In the report, investigators go on to note that the woman’s injuries were more consistent with an attack and not consensual foreplay.

Range went before a judge Wednesday morning, and his bond was set at $175,000.