1 dead, 1 critical in 3-vehicle crash on I-95 in Nassau County, FHP says

One person was killed and another was critically injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 95 in Nassau County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 10 a.m. on northbound I-95 just south of U.S. Highway 17.

At last check, according to troopers, all northbound lanes of I-95 were blocked.

Possible Detour Route: I-95 NB to SR 200 east to US 17 north to I-95 north. — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) June 16, 2022

Drivers were asked to use an alternate route, and troopers suggested a detour route of northbound I-95 to State Road 200 East to U.S. 17 North to I-95 North.