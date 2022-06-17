Jacksonville LaVilla students bring home cash prizes in international art competition

"Muhammad Makes His Mark on Math" by Eve Wilson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three LaVilla School of the Arts students are being recognized as the winners of the 2022 International ArtEffect Project competition, which challenges middle and high school students to honor unsung heroes by showcasing their artistic creativity and skill.

The Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes awarded Eve Wilson, Alla Ivantsov and Sophia Waller with prizes in the annual international art competition.

The news release states Eve Wilson won $2,000 for the Middle School Best-in-Show prize for her 3D artwork “Muhammad Makes His Mark on Math.” Wilson’s mixed-media creation honored Muhammad ibn Musa Al-Khwarizmi, a 9th-century Persian mathematician who discovered a simpler way to dissect math problems. His contributions to mathematics are still taught in classrooms every day.

Watch the moment Wilson learned she was named a competition winner below:

Two other LaVilla middle schoolers earned a $250 Certificate of Excellence for their creative works of art.

Seventh-grader Alla Ivantsov’s fine art piece “An Unfamed Spy” honors Eileen Nearne, who helped transmit messages and build an intelligence network to fight back against Nazi Germany.

Sophia Waller is an eighth-grader, and Waller’s mixed media creation “Reaching for the Stars” celebrates American astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt who in the early 20th century. She discovered a formula to measure the distance to stars and other galaxies from Earth.

There were six other winners making nine students across the United States who won the competition earning a total of $16,750 in cash prizes.

A high-school student from Redmond, Washington won the grand prize of $6,000 for the “Will you Swim” artwork.

Submissions for the next art competition season will open next year on January 1 and close on March 25, 2023.