Man hospitalized after being shot in Lackawanna neighborhood, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police were called to investigate a shooting Thursday night on Dignan Street, near the intersection of Day Avenue.

According to Lt. Deal, with the Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the scene at about 8:30 p.m. They found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Deal said.

That man was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as life-threatening.

There was no information about the shooter, and no arrests had been made. Anyone with information was encouraged to contact police or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida.