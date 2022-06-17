Motorcyclist hits speeds of 130 mph during pursuit in Nassau County, deputies say

An early morning high-speed chase through Nassau County ended with the rider of that motorcycle going to jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies on Thursday said Rico McMillan, 35, faces criminal charges after the Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a pursuit with speeds topping 130 mph.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was just after 1 a.m. when a deputy traveling along Lem Turner Road attempted to pull over the motorcyclist. Video shows the rider pull over and come to a stop.

But the rider, later identified by the Sheriff’s Office as McMillan, takes off.

The chase would extend to a dirt road where at one point the motorcycle slowed down and the rider almost loses control. But once he was back on asphalt, he takes back off and the deputy appears unable to keep up.

Deputies say McMillan eventually ended up on eastbound US Highway 301 where the radar on another deputy’s patrol car detected the motorcycle traveling at 130 mph in a 35 mph zone. The deputy tries to keep up, but the motorcycle is too fast.

Then the deputy eventually spots the motorcycle sitting in a grass median. At this point, he and other deputies now know the rider is on foot, and the Sheriff’s Office said deputies eventually capture McMillian trying to hide behind a barbed-wire fence.

Investigators say the motorcycle McMillan was riding on was reported stolen out of Jacksonville.

News4JAX learned that McMillan has an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Jacksonville for damage to property. We also learned he has a criminal record several pages long with convictions for burglary and violent crimes.