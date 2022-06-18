Rowers clash with boaters over whether stretch of water in Arlington should be low-speed zone

There's a push to change a popular stretch of water in Arlington often used by rowers and boaters. Rowers believe the area needs to be made a low speed zone, while boaters disagree.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A push to change a popular stretch of water in Arlington often used by rowers and boaters is creating a big debate.

The area in question is near the Cesery Boulevard Bridge.

The director of a local rowing club said the rowers and boaters often share the channel, and rowers think the area needs to be made a “low-speed” zone for boaters to prevent crashes and make sure they stay safe.

The proposal would make sure there are signs posted all along the area urging boaters to slow down.

The subject came up this week during the Jacksonville Waterways Commission meeting.

Davis Bales with the First Coast Rowing Club said a low-speed zone would prevent a tragedy and keep everyone on the water safe.

“We are not asking for anything out of the ordinary. We are not asking to let people or make people slow down, and we have some boats speeding by,” Bales said. “There are some neighbors that don’t want the boats speeding by.”

Ad

But boaters say they were using the area long before the rowers started practicing there and the rowers are making something out of nothing.

“I do not believe there is a safety issue. There has never been an accident. So if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” boater Lisa Almeida said.

One boater even said the rowing club knew this was a high-traffic boating area when it moved there in 1990 and rowers clog the channel themselves, which contributes to the safety concerns.

“It is not something that was hidden,” one boater said at the commission meeting. “It’s like me moving near an airport then (complaining) about the noise 25 to 30 years later. They knew it.”

The boaters said most boaters slow down and are extra cautious when they see the rowers anyway.

But Bales said more needs to be done.

“To say there has never been an accident does not change anything. Are we going to wait for that accident?” Bales said.

Ad

The proposal originally was going to extend beyond the Cesery Bridge area all the way down to the University Boulevard Bridge.

Commissioners said this will not be an overnight decision. As they continue talking about the proposal, they want to get input from the community and waterway experts. There’s no timetable on when a decision will be made.